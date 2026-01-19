Somalia: Somali President Meets Puntland Elders in Las Anod, Stresses Unity and Peace

18 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Las Anod, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Saturday met with traditional elders from Puntland in the northern town of Las Anod, underscoring the role of customary leaders in safeguarding national unity and advancing peace and state-building.

The meeting brought together elders, traditional chiefs and community leaders led by King Burhan Boqor Muse, who were in Laasacaanood to attend the inauguration of the leadership of the newly formed North Eastern State of Somalia.

During the talks, Mohamud stressed the importance of traditional authorities in preserving Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, strengthening peace and reconciliation, and supporting governance and development efforts across the country.

He praised elders for their historic role in maintaining social cohesion and unity within Somali society, according to officials present at the meeting.

For their part, King Burhan and other elders commended the president for his efforts to establish the North Eastern State administration, protect Somalia's independence and territorial unity, and accelerate the country's state-building process.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to national reconciliation and peacebuilding, expressing readiness to contribute to stabilisation efforts, the officials said.

The meeting was attended by several federal ministers, the Somali police chief, senior security officials and politicians from Puntland regions.

