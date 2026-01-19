Rwanda: Gisagara VC Rally Past APR in Dramatic Five-Set Comeback

Gisagara VC maintained their perfect home record in the 2025/26 Rwanda Volleyball League after completing a season double over APR VC with a thrilling five-set comeback victory on Saturday.

Playing before a packed crowd at Gisagara Gymnasium, the southern-based club overturned a two-set deficit to edge the army side in the decisive tiebreak, winning 27-29, 19-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-9. Gisagara had also swept APR in the first phase of the league.

The opening set was fiercely contested, with both teams exchanging points in a tense battle. Gisagara were boosted by the return of middle blocker Ronald Muvara, who had been sidelined due to illness. APR started strongly and narrowly claimed the first two sets 29-27 and 25-19, putting the hosts on the brink of defeat.

ALSO READ: Kepler fight back to edge REG as Police dominate RRA

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, backed by strong home support, Gisagara regrouped and showed resilience in the third set, taking it 25-20 to keep their hopes alive. The momentum carried into the fourth set, where the hosts dominated to win 25-17 and force a decisive tie-break.

Gisagara remained in control in the final set, cruising to a 15-9 victory to seal an impressive comeback and extend their flawless home run.

Elsewhere in the men's league, Police VC eased past Kirehe VC in straight sets (25-19, 25-18, 25-20), while REG claimed a hard-fought five-set victory over Vincent Dusabimana's EAUR (24-26, 25-18, 17-25, 28-26, 15-12).

In the women's category, Kepler WVC dominated EAUR in straight sets (25-12, 25-18, 25-20). APR WVC also bounced back to winning ways after a difficult start to the second phase, defeating RP Huye 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-17).

The men's league action continues on Sunday, January 18 at Gisagara gymnasium.

Sunday fixtures

RP Ngoma vs Police VC - 10am

Kirehe VC vs Kepler VC - 12pm

EAUR vs Gisagara VC - 2pm

KVC vs APR VC - 4pm