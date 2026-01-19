Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Inaugurates Denbi Eco Lodge, First Dine for Generations Project

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed early this morning inaugurated the Denbi Eco Lodge, marking the launch of the country's first Dine for Generations project.

The new initiative builds on the success of the Dine for Nation (Dine for Ethiopia) program, which was spearheaded by Prime Minister Abiy to rejuvenate Ethiopia's tourism sector.

The initiative mobilized nationwide support and investment to sustainably develop major tourism destinations, positioning tourism as a key pillar of economic growth while unlocking the country's vast natural and historical potential.

As a result of the program, destinations such as Gorgora, Wonchi, and Koisha have been transformed into modern eco-tourism hubs, generating employment, improving infrastructure, and promoting environmental conservation.

Similarly, Dine for Generations projects are being intensified across various parts of the country to further expand Ethiopia's tourism potential and stimulate sustainable economic development.

Speaking at the inauguration of Denbi Eco Lodge, Prime Minister Abiy emphasized that the Medemer philosophy brings together government, the private sector, the public, nature, and the legacy of past generations to build a sustainable future.

"We see this clearly in the first Dine for Generations project we inaugurated this morning, which uses locally sourced materials and local expertise, reflecting sustainability and shared ownership," the Prime Minister said in a message shared on his social media channels.

Prime Minister Abiy further noted that Ethiopia's rich cultural, natural, and historical assets must be responsibly harnessed to unlock the nation's full potential for generations to come.

He underscored that leveraging today's collective energy and strengths is essential to preserving these assets while promoting inclusive development and environmental sustainability.