Ethiopia: Nat'l Dialogue Enters Final Phase After Inclusive, Successful Process, Says House Speaker

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's national dialogue, which has involved all segments of the society, has reached its critical and concluding phase, according to House of People's Representatives Speaker Tagesse Chafo.

Established by the House of People's Representatives under Proclamation No. 1265/2022, the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission is an independent institution with the mandate to conduct inclusive dialogue aimed at resolving Ethiopia's fundamental differences of ideas and disagreements.

The Commission is working to build a national consensus by conducting broad-based and inclusive public consultations on fundamental national issues.

In this regard, it has successfully carried out identifying participant and agenda-collection processes on major national matters suitable for dialogue, and has now reached the final stage of the process, the Speaker noted.

He told the Ethiopian News Agency that the National Dialogue Commission is conducting an active dialogue process with the meaningful participation of Ethiopians who are deeply concerned about national issues.

According to him, the Commission has been carrying out successful work across regional states, city administrations, and the Diaspora by collecting agendas and identifying participants for the main dialogue process.

He noted that a wide range of stakeholders, including civil society organizations, university instructors, and other segments of society, have taken part in the dialogue process.

As a result, this is a unique and successful consultation process in which Ethiopians contributed ideas that they believed serve the best interests of their country.

Speaker Tagesse further stated that a clear methodology has been designed to implement and guide the final phase of the dialogue, and called on all stakeholders to fulfill their responsibilities so that the remaining work can be completed successfully.

As issues related to history, law, and governance can be addressed through dialogue, the national dialogue presents a crucial opportunity to do so, he added.

Speaker Tagesse has called on stakeholders in Tigray region to actively participate in the ongoing dialogue process and play their role in ensuring its success.

Ethiopia is a country endowed with great potential and resources, he noted, emphasizing that Ethiopians can achieve remarkable outcomes through dialogue, discussion, and mutual understanding.

The House of People's Representatives has been providing continuous support for the national dialogue process, beginning from enacting laws and establishing institutions that closely follow its day-to-day activities.

The Speaker finally affirmed that the government is ready to implement the outcome of the dialogue that represents the will and decision of the people.