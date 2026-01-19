Kenya: National efootball Champion Kiplagat Makes Kenya Proud At African Championships

- Kenya's eFootball mobile champion, Hanningtone Kiplagat, finished in the top 8 at the Africa eFootball Championship held from January 15-16 in Casablanca, Morocco.

Kiplagat began his campaign in Group F with a tactical and disciplined approach. After an opening 0-0 draw against a resilient Zimbabwe, he delivered the performance of the group stages by dismantling Lesotho with a commanding 10-0 victory.

Despite a narrow 1-2 loss to Mali in the final group fixture, Kiplagat secured second place in the group, ensuring his progression to the knockout stages.

In the Round of 16, Kiplagat faced a formidable challenge from Ghana. Showing maturity beyond his years, he navigated a high-pressure match to emerge with a 2-1 win, advancing to the final eight.

His journey reached a climax in the quarter-finals, where he faced the tournament's host and Africa's top-ranked player from Morocco. In a tightly contested battle that showcased the highest level of mobile eFootball, Kiplagat narrowly lost 1-2.

The Moroccan champion eventually went on to win the tournament, defeating Ivory Coast 4-3 on penalties in a thrilling final.

Kiplagat promised to pick the lessons and come back stronger.

"Representing Kenya on this stage for the first time was a dream come true. Facing Africa's top side in the quarter-finals was a massive challenge, and while the 1-2 loss is tough to take, I've proven that I can compete at the highest level. As an IT student and a player, this journey has taught me so much about focus and resilience. I'm proud of my top 8 finish, and this is only the beginning of my journey for Kenya," he said.

"Kiplagat's performance in Casablanca is a testament to the growth of the esports scene in Kenya," said Esports Kenya President Ronny Lusigi. "To reach the quarter-finals and push the continent's top-ranked player to the limit on his international debut is an incredible achievement. We are immensely proud of his representation of the national colors."