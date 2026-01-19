Malawi: NBM PLC's Akossa Hiwa Named Africa's Top 100 Corporate Communications Leaders

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc's Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa, has been recognised among the Top 100 Corporate Communications Leaders in Africa by Africa PR Week, as announced this week through their website and LinkedIn Platform.

Africa Global PR Week, headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, serves as a pan-African platform that brings together public relations, media, branding, and communications professionals, alongside stakeholders from government, business, and academia, to shape conversations on the present and future of public relations in Africa.

The recognition places Hiwa among Africa's leading corporate communications professionals who actively shape institutional reputation, navigate complex communication environments, and build trust across markets through strategic, ethical, and impactful engagement.

According to Africa PR Week, the Top 100 list recognises communications leaders whose work, often carried out behind the scenes, plays a vital role in shaping institutions and strengthening public trust across the continent.

"This recognition honours corporate communications leaders who shape reputation, lead with clarity, and build trust across Africa's diverse markets. Their work moves industries, influences narratives, and strengthens institutions, positioning Africa as a powerful voice in global communications," reads the statement.

Commenting on the recognition, Hiwa described the honour as both humbling and affirming, noting that it reflects strong leadership and collective institutional effort.

"I am deeply honoured to be recognised among Africa's Top 100 Corporate Communications Leaders. This recognition speaks not only to my journey, but to the strength of the team I work with at NBM plc, the trust placed in us by leadership, and our shared commitment to using strategic communication to build credibility, inspire confidence, and drive meaningful impact," said Hiwa.

Hiwa's continental recognition builds on a series of recent national accolades that have cemented her standing as one of Malawi's leading communications professionals.

She recently received the Public Relations Practitioner of the Year (Corporate Sector) award from the Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM) and the PR Personality of the Year award at the Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) Excellence Awards, both presented in Malawi.