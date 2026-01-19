South Africa: Inclusion, Citizen Ownership, Governance and Healing to Guide National Dialogue

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the newly inducted National Dialogue Steering Committee to ensure that the "significant initiative" remains a citizen-led process that is inclusive and well organised.

The President delivered remarks during the inaugural meeting of the 99-member community at Unisa in Tshwane on Saturday where members were inducted.

He noted that the committee meets at a "time of profound challenges".

"While we have made important progress over the last 32 years in forging a united, democratic nation, the vestiges of our apartheid past remain.

"Poverty, unemployment and inequality are deep wounds that prevent our country from reaching its full potential. Crime, gender-based violence and corruption continue to haunt our communities. Many people have become disengaged from the democratic process.

"Yet, at several notable and important moments in our history, we have come together to confront our challenges and forge a path forward," he said.

The President described the National Dialogue as a critical platform to forge a new social compact, emphasising that its success hinges on direct public participation.

Four core principles for the committee have been outlined, namely: inclusivity, citizen ownership, effective coordination and a focus on national healing.

"First, this dialogue must be as inclusive as possible. Every voice matters. We must give all sectors of our society, every community and every individual the space to determine how we address today's problems and build the South Africa we want for future generations.

"Second, this dialogue must be citizen-led. While the Head of State convenes the National Dialogue and government provides support, the outcomes must reflect the collective views of the South African people.

"Citizens must be able to freely participate as individuals, in organised formations and through representative bodies. The people of this country need to take ownership of this process," President Ramaphosa noted.

The President proposed that one of the committee's first tasks should be to establish clear coordination mechanisms with the Eminent Persons Group, a body of well-respected South African leaders.

"Third, coordination and governance must be effective. The Steering Committee - working with the Eminent Persons Group, the Inter-Ministerial Committee and the Secretariat - must ensure this process is well-organised, transparent and credible.

"The fourth principle is that the process must promote understanding and healing. As we confront uncomfortable truths and ask difficult questions, we must create spaces where discussions encourage healing. We must speak with courage and listen with humility," he said.

From this work, the President said, the views of South Africans will be "synthesised into a clear vision and an agreed programme of action for adoption by the second National Convention".

"We look to you to use your experience, networks and credibility to give South Africans confidence that participation can help advance their interests and secure a better future for their children.

"In a number of ways, the members of the Steering Committee carry the hopes and aspirations of millions who long for a country where everyone can thrive.

"I once again thank you for your service to our nation and wish you strength and courage as you undertake this vital work," President Ramaphosa concluded.