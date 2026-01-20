Sudan: Northern State Wali Receives Indian Chargé d'Affaires to Review Artificial Limb Fitting Camp in Dongola

- The Wali of Northern State, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Abdulhamid Ibrahim, today, Sunday, received the charge d'affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of India to Sudan, Mr. Girija Shankar Joshi, and his delegation including the team leader of the group, Ambassador Satish Chand Mehta, to discuss the ongoing artificial limb fitting camp in Dongola.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General of Social Affairs, Manal Makawi; Acting Director-General of the State Ministry of Health, Dr. Yassir Abdel Wadud; and the Director of the State Artificial Limb Centre, Othman Hassan.

Discussions focused on the camp's progress and efforts to maximize its benefits. Dr. Abdel Wadud said the Wali expressed his gratitude to the Government of India for its support and affirmed the state's readiness to fully cooperate with the Indian side, including establishing future camps and exchanging expertise to develop the artificial limb sector locally.

Ambassador Mr. Joshi thanked the federal and state governments for organizing the camp, which will operate for six weeks and fit 600 artificial limbs. He highlighted that the technology allows beneficiaries to walk, run, swim, and perform prayers, and is already in use in 49 countries through 152 camps across Africa. The fitting process, he noted, takes only one day.

The ambassador reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting Sudan through training, technology transfer, and expertise in artificial limb services.