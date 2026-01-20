Sudan: Darfur Governor Highlights Troop Readiness and Calls for Unity

- The Governor of the Darfur Region and Supervisor General of the Joint Force, Commander Minni Arko Minnawi, met today with the Supreme Committee for Mobilization and Call-Up, led by Lt. General (Police) Issa Adam Ismail, to review mobilization efforts, field preparations, and joint coordination.

The committee briefed the Governor on troop readiness, administrative and technical challenges, and proposed solutions to maintain efficient operations. The committee affirmed that mobilized personnel have received intensive military training and are fully prepared to deploy according to plans.

Governor Minnawi praised the committee's efforts, reaffirmed the state's commitment to addressing obstacles, and commended the successes of the Armed Forces, Joint Forces, Popular Resistance, and mobilized troops against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia. He called for strengthened coordination among all forces and emphasized national unity until security and stability are fully restored.

The meeting stressed cohesion, the integration of official and popular efforts, and advancing the protection of citizens, the unity of Darfur, and the restoration of normal life across the region.