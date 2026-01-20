Sudan: Hashab Gum Arabic Prices Reach SDG 560,000 Per Quintal At Al-Obeid Crop Market

18 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The price of a quintal of Hashab (Acacia Senegal tree) Gum Arabic in Al-Obeid crop market today was recorded at 560,000 Sudanese pounds (SDG).

Prices for other crops were as follows:

White Sesame: 140,000 per quintal

Raw Broad Beans: 125,000 per quintal

hibiscus 270,000 per quintal

Crop Prices per Ton:

Hulled Broad Beans (fresh): 4,000,000 per ton

Hulled Broad Beans (stale): 3,800,000 per ton

Sorghum Prices per Ardeb:

Feterita (staple food crop): 215,000 per ardeb

Tabat (a high-quality white sorghum variety widely consumed in Sudan): 220,000 per ardeb

Yellow Millet: 305,000 per ardeb

Wheat: 300,000 per ardeb.

