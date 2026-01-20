Sudan: Education Minister Meets Turkish Humanitarian Relief Delegation

- The Minister of Education and National Orientation, Dr. Al-Tohami Al-Zain Hajar, met on Sunday with a delegation from the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), including Umra, IHH's North and East Africa representative, and Bilal Bahji, the North Africa representative.

The meeting focused on coordinating support for schools damaged by the war, particularly those affected by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia. Dr. Hajar highlighted the Ministry's priorities: repairing schools, restoring essential services, and addressing shortages in seating and textbooks across Khartoum State and other conflict-affected areas.

The Minister emphasized Sudan's commitment to partnership with IHH, underlining the importance of streamlined administrative and technical coordination. He also expressed gratitude to Turkey's leadership and people for their ongoing support across multiple sectors.

The IHH delegation reaffirmed its commitment to rehabilitating war-damaged schools, stressing the need to align efforts closely with the Ministry's priorities. They also highlighted their role in strengthening ties between Sudan and Turkey.