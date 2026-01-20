Sudan: Education Minister Meets Turkish Humanitarian Relief Delegation

18 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The Minister of Education and National Orientation, Dr. Al-Tohami Al-Zain Hajar, met on Sunday with a delegation from the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), including Umra, IHH's North and East Africa representative, and Bilal Bahji, the North Africa representative.

The meeting focused on coordinating support for schools damaged by the war, particularly those affected by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia. Dr. Hajar highlighted the Ministry's priorities: repairing schools, restoring essential services, and addressing shortages in seating and textbooks across Khartoum State and other conflict-affected areas.

The Minister emphasized Sudan's commitment to partnership with IHH, underlining the importance of streamlined administrative and technical coordination. He also expressed gratitude to Turkey's leadership and people for their ongoing support across multiple sectors.

The IHH delegation reaffirmed its commitment to rehabilitating war-damaged schools, stressing the need to align efforts closely with the Ministry's priorities. They also highlighted their role in strengthening ties between Sudan and Turkey.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.