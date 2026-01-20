Sudan: CBOS Governor Launches First Phase of National Core Banking Switch System Reactivation

- The Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS), Amina Mirghani Hassan, launched the first phase of reactivating the National Core Banking Switch System Sunday morning, initiating the installation and operation of the project's technical systems and equipment in preparation for full operational deployment in the near future.

At the launch ceremony, CBOS Governor highlighted that the National Core Banking Switch System is a strategic and pivotal initiative under the Central Bank's vision to modernize and strengthen the banking infrastructure. The project aims to enhance payment and settlement efficiency, support financial inclusion, improve the quality of banking services, and broaden their reach for citizens and institutions.

She emphasized that the reactivation represents a major step in the recovery and development of Sudan's banking sector, reflecting the state's commitment to digital transformation and modernizing financial infrastructure. The system will integrate ATMs and point-of-sale terminals nationwide, improving security, reliability, and operational efficiency, while paving the way for expanded electronic banking services.