Sudan: Prime Minister Calls On All International Organizations to Return to the Capital

- Prime Minister, Dr. Kamil Idris, has called on all international organizations, diplomatic missions, United Nations agencies and their specialized bodies, as well as non-governmental organizations, to resume their activities from the capital. He emphasized that Khartoum is now calm, secure, preserved, and victorious--thanks first to Allah, and secondly to the valour of the heroic Armed Forces and the sacrifices of the Sudanese people.

During his visit today, Sunday, to the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance in Khartoum State, the Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction with the alignment of the Ministry's leadership and staff behind the state's supreme leadership. He commended the employees for their dedication in maintaining operations and preparing the environment for the comprehensive return to Khartoum.

Dr. Idris stated that the resumption of work at the Ministry of Finance and other ministries from the heart of Khartoum carries significant meaning and conveys a powerful message to the Sudanese people, both at home and abroad: that the capital is now stable. He urged all to return and conduct their activities from within the country's capital.