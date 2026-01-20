Sudan: TSC President Congratulates Ugandan President On Election Victory

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, held a phone call today with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, during which he congratulated him on his re-election as President of the Republic of Uganda for a new presidential term.

The TSC President conveyed Sudan's congratulations, on behalf of the government and people, to the Ugandan people for a successful electoral process characterized by calm and stability, underscoring the deep-rooted Sudanese-Ugandan relations.

General Al-Burhan highlighted the strong ties between the two friendly peoples, noting that the countries maintain close cooperation across various fields.