Sudan: Prime Minister Inspects National Medical Supplies Fund, Reassures On Medicine Availability

18 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Prime Minister, Dr. Kamil Idris, praised the Federal Ministry of Health and the staff of the National Medical Supplies Fund (NMSF) for their pivotal role in restoring the Fund's capacity to provide essential medicines to citizens.

The remarks came during his inspection visit to the National Medical Supplies Fund Sunday afternoon. He was accompanied by the Prime Minister's Advisor, Nizar Abdullah Mohamed; the Minister of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim; and the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Ali Mohamed Ali.

During the visit, the Prime Minister renewed his call for citizens abroad and in other states to voluntarily return to the national capital, Khartoum. He reassured the public about the availability of medicine supplies, highlighting life-saving drugs and malaria medications, which are distributed free of charge in government hospitals, in addition to other essential services provided at government facilities and service utilities.

