Rwanda: Major Multipurpose Dams Set to Ease Water Shortages By 2026

Thacien Rwampozeho, a livestock farmer in Nyagatare District, still remembers the long treks he used to make during dry spells in search of water for his cows, journeys that could take up to four hours.

"Some people used bicycles, others walked on foot to fetch water for livestock. Before we got a dam and support to install rainwater-harvesting tanks and dam sheets, some cows died because there simply wasn't enough water," he said.

The area later benefited from the Musenyi Dam, but it has since dried up due to heavy demand from both crop and livestock farmers.

"That dam couldn't sustain everyone. We have heard about the Muvumba Dam project and would be happy if it is extended so we can get enough water for our animals," Rwampozeho said.

He added that only a handful of farmers have received rainwater-harvesting dam sheets and tanks.

"Recently, we got the INUMA water mini-grid, but it is still not enough considering the number of livestock here. What we really need is an expansion of the Muvumba project," he said.

INUMA is a decentralised water mini-grid system that delivers treated water to communities through public kiosks and household connections, using local boreholes.

Another Nyagatare livestock farmer, Elias Mugabowakigeli, shared similar concerns, saying dry spells remain particularly harsh on livestock due to shortages of both water and fodder.

"Before I got a rainwater-harvesting dam sheet, I walked for two hours to reach a water source. Even harvested water runs out during prolonged dry spells. If you keep between 10 and 20 cows, you need a reliable supply," he said.

Farmers in the area are now expecting a project that will supply water from the Rwangingo River.

According to the Rwanda Water Resources Board, several multipurpose dams, most notably the Muvumba Multipurpose Dam are expected to come on stream by 2026, offering long-term solutions to water shortages and climate-related shocks.

Muvumba Multipurpose Dam

The African Development Bank has praised progress on the Muvumba Multipurpose Dam and reaffirmed its support for timely completion. The Bank is financing the project with €121.5 million.

In October 2025, a Bank mission visited the 39-metre-high dam under construction on the Muvumba River. Designed to store 55 million cubic metres of water, the dam will support irrigation, hydropower generation, fisheries, livestock and domestic water supply.

Once completed, it is expected to supply 50,000 cubic metres of domestic water daily, irrigate 11,000 hectares, generate one megawatt of electricity and benefit nearly 800,000 people in Nyagatare District. Construction stood at about 36 per cent, with completion projected for October 2026.

Warufu Dam

Proposed upstream of Karehe Village in Gatsibo District, the Warufu Dam will have a reservoir capacity of about 25 million cubic metres. It is designed to irrigate 2,500 hectares while supplying water to Nyagahanga, Ngarama and Gatsibo sectors.

The dam could also provide drinking water to nearby communities, subject to the installation of a treatment plant, and support fisheries to improve local incomes.

Rehema Nyiramukesha, a vegetable farmer in Gatsibo, said the first phase of the project has already made a big difference.

"Before irrigation, dry spells would wipe out vegetables on our 45 hectares. I could invest Rwf200,000 and lose everything. Now we grow chilli, French beans, cabbages and other crops across all seasons," she said, noting that the project is being expanded to Nyagahanga Sector.

Nyabarongo II Dam

In November 2025, Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva toured the Nyabarongo II Hydropower Project, currently under construction between Kamonyi and Gakenke districts.

The multipurpose dam, now about 57 per cent complete, will add 43.5 megawatts to the national grid. Beyond electricity, it will support irrigation on more than 20,000 hectares, reduce downstream flooding, enable inland navigation and host floating solar panels capable of generating up to 200 megawatts.

Akanyaru Multipurpose Dam

Planned along the transboundary Akanyaru River on the Rwanda-Burundi border, the Akanyaru Dam is part of the Nile Basin Initiative and is designed to serve both countries.

The 52-metre-high dam will store 333 million cubic metres of water, generate 14.5 megawatts of power and irrigate over 12,000 hectares. It is expected to benefit more than 600,000 people with water supply and support nearly 25,000 farmers. Rwanda and Burundi have estimated the project cost at USD 190 million.

Bakokwe and Mukunguri dams

The Bakokwe Dam, part of the Kagaga Water Supply System, aims to increase access to clean water in parts of Muhanga, Kamonyi and Ruhango districts. The 16-metre-high embankment dam will feed a treatment plant and distribution network in an area facing growing water demand.

Meanwhile, the proposed Mukunguri Multipurpose Dam will serve Ruhango, Kamonyi and Muhanga districts by supplying water for domestic use, livestock, irrigation and hydropower. Planned at 47 metres high with a storage capacity of nearly 59 million cubic metres, the project is expected to strengthen food production, improve water security and support Rwanda's Vision 2050 goals.

Together, these projects reflect growing efforts to secure water resources, boost agricultural resilience and shield farmers from the increasingly severe effects of drought.