Africa: What You Might Have Missed in Afcon 2025 Final

The just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 in Morocco was filled with unforgettable moments on the pitch; but beyond the goals, drama, and silverware, the tournament also delivered major stories off the field.

From global celebrities in the stands to financial revelations and key CAF decisions, here is what you may have missed during Africa's biggest football celebration beyond Sadio Mane and Senegal's title glory on Sunday.

Celebrities in attendance

The AFCON 2025 final in Rabat was marked by the presence of high-ranking political and football authorities, highlighting the tournament continental and global significance.

President Paul Kagame attended the match alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Patrice Motsepe, symbolising strong institutional support for African football.

Representing the host nation was Prince Moulay Rachid who presided over the final and led the trophy presentation ceremony.

The stands were equally vibrant with international celebrities and cultural icons. British actor Idris Elba, music star Akon, French actor Omar Sy, and MMA champion Francis Ngannou were all spotted enjoying the spectacle.

Social media sensation IShowSpeed (Darren Jason Watkins Jr.) also stole the spotlight by arriving dressed as the tournament mascot, surprising fans before revealing his identity. His presence generated massive online engagement and further amplified the global reach of the final.

Tension before the game

The tension surrounded the final even before kickoff. During the pre-match press conference, Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw strongly criticized what he described as inadequate security arrangements upon his team's arrival in Rabat.

He also denounced the difficulty faced by Senegalese supporters in accessing tickets, raising concerns over fairness and balance in a final played on Moroccan soil.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) responded directly to the complaints, tickets given to Senegal were in line with the official quotas permitted under the AFCON rules. Senegal was able to purchase the maximum number of tickets allowed across different categories, even though the demand far exceeded supply.

Prize Money, revenue and record engagement

Senegal, the AFCON 2025 champions, will pocket nearly €8.5 million, the highest prize money ever awarded in the history of the competition. This is a significant increase compared to the previous edition.

CAF generated close to €150 million from broadcasting and sponsorship deals, while the total projected revenues are expected to exceed €291 million.

Ticket sales alone brought in approximately €20 million, stadiums were consistently full, while television audiences and digital engagement reached record levels, confirming AFCON's growing commercial and global appeal.

The tournament also crowned its standout performers, best Player of the Tournament, Sadio Mané (Senegal) while Morocco duo Yassine Bounou and Brahim Díaz were awarded Best Goalkeeper, top scorer of the tournament respectively.

Fans and digital culture at AFCON 2025

AFCON 2025 witnessed unprecedented digital engagement, with fans driving conversations across social media platforms throughout the tournament. Viral moments, player reactions, and behind-the-scenes content dominated TikTok, X, and Instagram, helping AFCON reach younger and global audiences.

From creative fan chants in stadiums to online memes and influencer involvement, supporter culture proved once again to be a defining force behind the tournament's growing global appeal.

East Africa takes the stages for 2027

CAF officially confirmed that the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will be co-hosted by Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya. This historic decision marks the first time East Africa will jointly host the tournament, signaling CAF's ambition to expand football infrastructure and visibility across new regions of the continent.