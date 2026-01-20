Uganda: PFF Warns Jailed Besigye's Health Is in Dire Condition

The People's Front for Freedom (PFF) has raised alarm over the deteriorating health of Dr Kizza Besigye, a prominent opposition leader and long-time critic of President Museveni.

According to a statement released by the party, Dr Besigye was urgently transferred from Luzira Prison to a medical facility at Bugolobi Village Mall late last night under heavy security.

The PFF warns that his condition has reached a critical state and demands immediate medical access to him.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The situation has become dire.We have received credible reports that Dr. Besigye was rushed to a medical facility under heavy security, a man who has dedicated his life to the health and freedom of others now denied his own right to medical care and dignity," the PFF statement reads.

The opposition group has criticised the government and prison authorities, holding them fully accountable for Dr Besigye's health.

PFF's statement accuses the regime of denying Besigye basic medical treatment and disregarding his legal rights.

"It is a tragedy that Dr. Besigye, a man who has sacrificed his life for the freedom of Ugandans, is being subjected to such conditions," the statement continued. "We demand that his personal doctors and family be granted unrestricted access to him. Dr. Besigye must be freed to receive the care he deserves."

Dr Besigye's wife Winnie Byanyima is due to address the media about the state of her husband's health at their home in Kampala this morning.

Dr Besigye has been held in detention for a series of charges, including treason, following his outspoken opposition to the government.

His detention, along with that of co-accused Hajji Obeid Lutale, has sparked widespread criticism from human rights organizations, legal experts, and international observers.

The two men were allegedly involved in a plot to overthrow the government, though their legal teams argue that the charges are politically motivated.

Besigye has faced multiple legal challenges, including several unsuccessful bail applications.

Since their detention began, Besigye and Lutale have applied for bail many times, all of which have been rejected.

The most recent denial, issued on December 29, 2025, upheld previous rulings, citing the seriousness of the charges and the risk of flight due to the cross-border nature of the alleged plot.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ongoing legal battle has also been marked by allegations of judicial bias. In late 2025, Besigye and Lutale petitioned the Constitutional Court, demanding that Justice Emmanuel Baguma recuse himself from the case.

The petition claimed that the judge was biased and incapable of delivering a fair trial.

Reports from late 2025 indicated that Dr. Besigye's health had significantly worsened, with some describing him as "frail" and often requiring the use of a wheelchair during court appearances. His declining health has led to public calls for his release on compassionate grounds.

The PFF has urged the government to act immediately to allow Dr. Besigye the medical attention he requires.

The party is calling on Ugandans, particularly those who support democracy and human rights, to remain vigilant and continue to advocate for Besigye's release.

"We ask all compatriots and lovers of freedom to keep Dr. Besigye in your prayers and to remain vigilant.We will continue to provide updates as more details emerge from our teams on the ground," said PFF.