Uganda: Church, Climate Activists Unite to Push Plant-Based Treaty in Uganda

Faith leaders and climate activists in Uganda have joined forces to promote the Plant-Based Treaty, a global campaign advocating sustainable food systems as a solution to climate change, public health challenges, and food insecurity.

The collaboration was formalized during an engagement held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Parish in Mbuya, Kampala, hosted at the Laudato Si Comboni Centre Uganda offices. Environmental advocates from Plant-Based Treaty Uganda met leaders from the Laudato Si Centre to explore how faith institutions can mobilize communities and influence policy in support of sustainable diets.

Speaking at the engagement, Moses Kalyango, the Plant-Based Treaty campaigner for the Uganda chapter, emphasized the strategic role of the Church in advancing climate action.

"Today we are here at the Laudato Si Comboni Centre to collaborate with them so that we can push our agendas and campaigns through the Church," Kalyango said.

"The Plant-Based Treaty is about collecting endorsements from individuals, businesses, and cities, and using that support to pressure national governments to endorse the treaty, which complements the UNFCCC Paris Agreement."

Kalyango called on Ugandans to support the initiative, arguing that transforming food systems is central to climate restoration.

"We call upon all people in our country to join this struggle so that we can secure endorsements and save our climate. The Plant-Based Treaty is about saving the climate through food systems by shifting from animal agriculture to plant-based farming," he said.

He added that the campaign aims to expand engagement beyond faith institutions.

"Our campaign is global, and as Uganda, we want to add our contribution to this movement to fight the climate crisis through food systems."

Addressing church leaders, Cindy Veltens, the Global Campaigner for the Plant-Based Treaty Africa Region, highlighted the environmental and health benefits of plant-based food systems.

"Plant-based food systems have enormous benefits. They help mitigate climate change and also address the health crisis we face today," Veltens said.

"When people consume more plant-based foods, we reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases."

She described the approach as empowering, noting that food choices are made daily by individuals.

"We all decide what's on our plate every single day. Our role is to provide knowledge and awareness so people can make informed decisions," she explained.

Veltens urged governments to prioritize public interest over corporate influence.

"We want policies that focus on health, economic wellbeing, climate protection, and sustainability--not policies driven by large corporations or marketing interests," she said.

She warned that animal-based diets are linked to rising lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and hypertension.

"These diseases are not caused by a lack of fruits and vegetables, but by excessive consumption of processed foods and animal products," she noted.

On environmental impact, Veltens pointed to the heavy resource demands of animal agriculture.

"Animal agriculture is extremely resource-intensive. A single burger can require up to 2,000 litres of fresh water, and more than 73 percent of global deforestation is linked to growing feed for animals," she said.

Her call to action was clear.

"My appeal to governments and stakeholders is to endorse the non-binding Plant-Based Treaty and adopt policies that are economically viable, climate-friendly, and healthy."

Rev. Fr. John Kennedy Onoba, Executive Director of Laudato Si Comboni Centre Uganda, welcomed the partnership, describing it as timely and necessary.

"I appreciate this initiative. Uganda's diet is largely animal-based, and aggressive advertising of fast foods has made animal products more attractive than plant-based options," Fr. Onoba said.

He noted that the engagement had changed his perspective.

"This training helped me better understand the benefits of plant-based foods, not only for health but also for the environment. From an environmental standpoint, embracing plant-based food systems greatly contributes to reducing carbon emissions."

Fr. Onoba emphasized the role of fruit trees in climate mitigation.

"Fruit trees have economic, nutritional, and environmental value. They absorb carbon, are rarely cut down, and benefit entire communities," he explained.

He also highlighted opportunities for poverty reduction.

"Plant-based agriculture and fruit production can empower youth and women through entrepreneurship, both for household consumption and market supply."

Catherine Ayinebyona, a Plant-Based Treaty campaigner with the Uganda chapter, linked plant-based diets to food security and safety.

"In our traditional societies, granaries ensured food availability during times of scarcity. Their disappearance has significantly contributed to food insecurity," she said.

She argued that plant-based farming could help reverse this trend.

"When people shift toward plant-based foods, they grow more crops, which strengthens food security."

Ayinebyona also warned of health risks associated with animal-based foods.

"Many animal products are processed with additives, hormones, and antibiotics, posing serious health risks," she said, citing antibiotic resistance as a growing concern.

"People often consume antibiotics unknowingly through animal products, which weakens the effectiveness of medicines when they are truly needed."

The Plant-Based Treaty is a global initiative calling for the phase-out of unsustainable animal agriculture, adoption of healthy plant-based diets, and restoration of ecosystems.

Globally, diet-related non-communicable diseases account for millions of deaths annually, with low intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts identified as major risk factors.

The campaign calls on policymakers to redirect agricultural subsidies toward plant protein production, reform dietary guidelines, and require environmental impact assessments for food policies. Civil society is urged to promote transparency and community education, while individuals are encouraged to adopt more plant-based meals and hold leaders accountable.

With faith institutions now joining the movement, campaigners believe the message will reach deeper into communities--linking care for creation, human health, and sustainable livelihoods.