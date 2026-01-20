Uganda: Katikkiro Mayiga Calls for Investment in Girls' Education At Bitamazire's Vigil

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has described the late former Minister of Education, Geraldine Namirembe Bitamazire as a valuable and selfless servant who made a remarkable contribution to the nation, particularly in the field of education.

Speaking during a vigil at the deceased's home in Kansanga, Kiwafu on Monday, Mayiga urged parents to prioritize the education of the girl child, noting that Bitamazire's success was largely due to the strong support she received from her parents, who ensured she attained quality education without discrimination.

He emphasized that this foundation enabled her to become a person of great value to Uganda and a role model in public service.

The Katikkiro criticized the growing tendency among some parents to focus excessively on ceremonies such as graduations at nursery and primary levels, warning that such practices add little value to a child's development and may negatively affect a child's intellectual growth.

Instead, he encouraged parents to invest meaningfully in education that builds character, competence, and service-minded citizens.

Mayiga commended the parents of the late Bitamazire for nurturing her into a disciplined, principled, and exemplary individual, noting that she became a source of pride not only to her family but also to the country.

He further praised Bitamazire for portraying the image of a principled and humble politician, saying her life should serve as a lesson to today's politicians who often prioritize personal gain over public service.

"Bitamazire was an educationist and a selfless politician who set a high standard. She was a role model to many of today's politicians who are tempted to enrich themselves and forget their duty to serve the people. We pray that God forgives her shortcomings and grants strength to her family and friends," he said.

Mayiga added that Bitamazire's life as a learned and accomplished woman stands as a powerful reminder to parents of the importance of educating the girl child.

The Mass was led by the Director of Radio Maria, Rev. Fr. John Bosco Sserumaga, who urged mourners to remain steadfast and resilient, reminding them that life on earth is full of trials and struggles. He also applauded the late Bitamazire for her humility, noting that despite the many honors and positions she held, she never allowed them to define or elevate her above others.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Patrick Kyamanywa, a son to the deceased, said that Bitamazire left them with a strong challenge to live truthful and upright lives.

He noted that she served her country with dedication and without reservation, and that the family is deeply saddened by her passing, having lost a loving mother and mentor.

Born on July 17, 1941, in Butambala, Gombe, Central Uganda, Bitamazire received her formal education at Trinity College Nabbingo and Makerere University, where she earned a Diploma in Education, a Bachelor of Arts, and later a Master of Arts.

Thereafter, she began her formal teaching carwer at Mt. St. Mary's Namagunga and Tororo Girls School, becoming the first African headteacher of Tororo Girls School, a milestone that marked the beginning of her national leadership journey.

Her public service career included serving as a Director of the East African Harbours Corporation (1971-1973), Senior Education Officer in the Ministry of Education (1974-1979), and Minister of Education (1979-1980).

She later served as Deputy Chairperson of the Teaching Service Commission (1981-1996), State Minister for Education (1999-2005), and Minister of Education and Sports (2005-2011).

She was also elected Woman Member of Parliament for Mpigi District in 2001, serving until 2011.

Bitamazire is best remembered for her central role in the introduction and implementation of Universal Primary Education (UPE), a landmark reform that expanded access to education across Uganda and earned her the popular title "Mama UPE."

Internationally, she served on the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, was a founding member of the Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE), and later became Chancellor of the Uganda Management Institute (UMI).

Bitamazire passed away on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at the age of 84.

She was married to the late Alphonce Bitamazire of the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) and was a loyal member of the National Resistance Movement (NRM). She is survived by seven children [three girls and four boys] and at least ten grandchildren.

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated today, Tuesday, 20th January 2026 at Lubaga Cathedral starting at 10:00am, followed by a vigil at the family home in Butambala.

She will be laid to rest tomorrow Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at Butambala-Kibugga, Masaka, beginning with mass at 10:00am.

Over the past few days, tributes have poured in from government leaders, educationists, former students, and ordinary Ugandans, all celebrating Bitamazire's lifelong dedication to public service and education.