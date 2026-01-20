Uganda: We Are Not Bothered By Bobi's Whereabouts - SSP Muhwezi

Kampala Metropolitan Police Chief Liaison Officer, SSP Donald Muhwezi has said police are not concerned about the whereabouts of National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, whose current location remains unknown.

Speaking on Next Radio's Big Talk programme, SSP Muhwezi said police are not interested in tracking the location of Mr Kyagulanyi, noting that his situation is no different from that of other presidential candidates following the January 15 general election.

"We can't tell where Kyagulanyi is but I don't think he is badly off, if he were, he would tell people. I also don't think he wants people to know where he is, if he wanted, he would tell the media in the clip circulating," SSP Muhwezi said.

He added, "From our end, we are not bothered by where the presidential candidates are. Our position is that we are not interested in knowing Kyagulanyi is, as long as he is safe."

Mr Kyagulanyi contested against President Museveni in last Thursday's presidential election. President Museveni was declared winner by the Electoral Commission with 71.65 per cent of the vote, while Mr Kyagulanyi came second with 24.72 per cent.

Since the declaration of the results, Mr Kyagulanyi has remained out of public view, fuelling speculation about his whereabouts.

Through his social media platforms, Kyagulanyi has rejected the election outcome, alleging widespread irregularities.

Over the weekend, Mr Kyagulanyi posted on social media claiming that security forces raided his home in Magere, forcing him to flee.

"Last night was very difficult at our home in Magere. The military and police raided us. They switched off power and cut off some of our CCTV cameras. There were helicopters hovering over," Kyagulanyi said.

" I want to confirm that I managed to escape from them. Currently, I am not at home, although my wife and other family members remain under house arrest.

I know that these criminals are looking for me everywhere, and I am trying my best to keep safe. I understand that there has been great concern and speculation regarding my whereabouts."