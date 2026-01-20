Uganda: Kalwanga Wins Third Term As Busujju MP

David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga has been declared the winner of the Busujju Constituency parliamentary race, securing a third consecutive term in Parliament after a tightly contested election in Mityana District.

According to District Returning Officer Charles Rebero, Kalwanga, representing the National Unity Platform, polled 12,871 votes, defeating his closest challenger, Vincent Nyanzi of the National Resistance Movement, who garnered 11,537 votes.

The victory marks Kalwanga's third mandate to represent the people of Busujju, reaffirming voter confidence in his leadership and political record over the past two terms.

Speaking after his win was confirmed, Kalwanga thanked the electorate for renewing their trust in him and pledged to build on the achievements of the previous five years.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I am deeply grateful to the people of Busujju for trusting me once again," Kalwanga said. "This new term gives us an opportunity to consolidate the progress we have made and to address the challenges that still hold our community back."

He emphasized that his priority in the new term will be accelerating socio-economic development, with particular attention to long-standing infrastructure gaps.

One of the key issues he highlighted was limited access to electricity, which he described as a major obstacle to investment, service delivery and household welfare.

"Electricity remains one of the biggest challenges facing Busujju. Without power, development is slowed," he noted.

"I am committing myself to pushing this issue from the very beginning of this term so that our people can benefit from reliable energy."

Busujju Constituency was one of two constituencies won by the National Unity Platform out of the five parliamentary seats in Mityana District, underscoring the party's continued influence in the area.

Political observers say Kalwanga's re-election reflects both his personal political standing and voters' expectations for tangible improvements, especially in infrastructure and livelihoods, during his third term in Parliament.