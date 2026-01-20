Uganda: Zaake Wins Third Term As Mityana Municipality MP

Francis Zaake Butebi has been re-elected Member of Parliament for Mityana Municipality, securing a third term in one of the most closely watched parliamentary contests in Mityana District.

The Mityana Municipality seat has long been a political battleground, attracting intense competition and numerous contenders.

In the most recent election, at least nine candidates contested the position, though the main contest remained between the opposition National Unity Platform and the ruling National Resistance Movement.

According to the Mityana District Returning Officer, Charles Rebero, Zaake emerged victorious with 12,580 votes, defeating his closest challenger, NRM's Esther Ndyanabo, who garnered 6,782 votes.

Speaking after his win was confirmed, Zaake thanked voters for renewing their confidence in him and outlined his priorities for the new term, focusing on service delivery, health, and household incomes.

"I am deeply grateful to the people of Mityana Municipality for believing in me once again," Zaake said. "My focus now is to strengthen health services in the municipality and improve the livelihoods of our people so that development is felt at household level."

Zaake's victory consolidates NUP's presence in the district, though the party won only two of the five parliamentary seats in Mityana District. Besides Zaake, David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga was the only other NUP candidate to secure a seat.

Political observers note that the outcome underscores both the competitiveness of Mityana's politics and the enduring rivalry between NUP and NRM, particularly in urban constituencies such as Mityana Municipality.

As Zaake begins his third term, residents will be watching closely to see how his pledges on healthcare improvement and economic empowerment translate into tangible development on the ground.