Uganda: Ibanda District Receives Ballot Papers Ahead of January 22 Local Government Elections

Ibanda District has received ballot papers ahead of the January 22 local government council elections, marking a key milestone in preparations for the polls that will usher in district leaders for the 2026-2031 term.

The Electoral Commission confirmed that the ballot papers, packed in black containers, were delivered, received and verified at the Ibanda District Electoral Commission offices under tight security.

"This evening, we received polling materials for the elections of the district chairperson, directly elected councillors and district women councillors," said the Ibanda District Returning Officer, Aidah Nkaija Barekye.

Barekye said the materials received cover 370 out of the 410 polling stations in the district and mainly consist of ballot papers securely packed in black containers.

She explained that there will be no elections in Kicuzi Sub-county and Igorora Town Council because all candidates in those areas were returned unopposed.

"Other election materials, including transparent ballot boxes and basins, were received last week and are already in safe custody," Barekye added.

She further noted that the verification exercise was conducted in the presence of key stakeholders, including political party representatives, as part of efforts to promote transparency and build public confidence in the electoral process.

Meanwhile, the Ibanda District Police Commander, Paul Katwesigye, called on residents and political actors to maintain peace and cooperate with security agencies before, during and after the polls.

"We appeal to all stakeholders to remain calm and law-abiding as we head into the elections. Security will not tolerate any acts intended to disrupt the electoral process," Katwesigye warned.

With polling materials now in place and security agencies on alert, authorities say Ibanda District is set for a peaceful, orderly and credible local government election on January 22.