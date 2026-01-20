Rwanda: Alleged Musanze Apparitions - What Catholic Church Says

Reports of divine visions at G.S. Rwinzovu school in Musanze District have sparked a debate across Rwanda this week, prompting response from Catholic church leadership.

The claims which began circulating on Friday suggested that apparitions of the Virgin Mary had occurred to two 10-year-old students (a boy and a girl) in an area located near the school.

"The incident drew an estimated 1,000 to 1,500 people on Saturday, with attendance growing to over 2,000 visitors from across the country the following day," said Abbé Jean Bosco Nambaje, the Parish Priest of Busogo.

The church officials have categorised the events as a "mistaken perception" rather than a spiritual miracle, stating that the claims are currently unfounded.

"The situation was contradictory: while some claimed to see the Virgin Mary, others insisted they saw nothing at all." Priest Nambaje stated.

Father Vedaste Kayisabe, the Secretary General of the Episcopal Conference of Rwanda (CEPR), explained that while Rwanda has a respected history of authentic apparitions, these recent events do not meet the criteria for divine intervention.

He attributed the reports to a mixture of individual confusion and natural phenomena.

"Some individuals claimed to see the image of the Virgin Mary embedded in a cut branch," he noted, adding that natural patterns in wood often resemble human faces.

"If you look at a knot in a branch with a specific expectation, your mind will often see what it wants to see," he added.

To maintain order among the faithful, the Parish Priest Nambaje, issued a formal communiqué on January 18.

The priest urged Christians to remain calm and warned against spreading rumours that incite fear or confusion.

He highlighted that the foundation of the Catholic faith remains rooted in sacred scripture and established church teachings, rather than unverified reports.

This incident has highlighted the Church's rigorous process for verifying spiritual claims.

Father Kayisabe pointed out that "the church does not rush to judgment."

He reminded the public that the famous Kibeho apparitions, which began in 1981, were not officially recognised until 2001. That twenty-year gap was essential to ensure the messages aligned with objective reality and historical events.

According to Father Kayisabe, the verification process is not just spiritual but also medical and physical.

"In past investigations, the church has looked for 'extraordinary' physical signs, such as a state of ecstasy. Scientists and doctors have even used needles to test visionaries at sensitive points on the body because a person in a true spiritual trance remains completely unresponsive to pain, whereas someone faking it will flinch or cry out," he said.

The church also evaluates whether the alleged messages lead to positive behaviour and spiritual growth among the community.

In the Catholic Church, to evaluate a spiritual phenomenon, the local bishop appoints a commission of experts, including theologians, psychologists, and doctors, according to the Arlington Catholic Herald and the Vatican's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

The Catholic Herald notes that validation can take decades or even "hundreds of years."

In the past century, only nine cases were officially approved out of over 1,500 reported visions.

One of these apparition is Fatima in Portugal where the incidents occurred in 1917 and in October 13, 1930. Bishop José Alves Correia da Silva (the Bishop of Leiria), issued a pastoral letter declaring the visions of the three shepherd children "worthy of belief" and officially permitting the cult of Our Lady of Fatima, according to Our Lady of Fatima Parish.

Beyond the theological concerns, there are significant safety and legal issues at play.

Father Kayisabe noted that such reports can draw large crowds very quickly, sometimes leading people to gather in places where they should not be.

In that case Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) can monitor the situation to ensure public order and to investigate those who might be exploiting the emotions of the faithful, according to Father Kayisabe.

Priest Nambaje has instructed Christians to pray only in designated, authorised locations that ensure their security.