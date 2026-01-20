South Africa: Drunk Fisherman Arrested After Offering Dead Fish to Traffic Officers

A fisherman was arrested on the N2 in Mtubatuba after offering dead fish as a bribe during a transport roadblock.

His daughter came to fetch him after his arrest but was also caught drunk driving and arrested by traffic officers.

A fisherman's attempt to avoid arrest by offering dead fish to traffic officers failed during a weekend roadblock in Mtubatuba, north of KwaZulu Natal.

The man was stopped while driving home from work during a Department of Transport operation called Nenzani La Ezweni.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Officials said the fisherman was found driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested on the spot. During the stop, he allegedly tried to bribe Road Traffic Inspectorate officers by offering them dead fish from his catch. The officers refused the bribe and continued with the arrest.

The situation became worse when the fisherman's daughter arrived at the scene to fetch her father after his arrest.

KwaZulu Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said the daughter was also tested and found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

"She was also found driving under the influence of alcohol and arrested," said Duma. Both father and daughter were taken into custody on Sunday night.

Duma said a total of 45 motorists were arrested in Mtubatuba over the past two days. 28 arrests were made on Saturday night alone.

Those arrested included a father and daughter, two soldiers, two mechanics, three taxi drivers, two truck drivers, four teachers, one bank teller and one fisherman.

Duma said the Road Traffic Inspectorate team remained firm during the operation and focused on reducing crashes and deaths on the roads. He thanked police for supporting the operation.