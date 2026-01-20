South Africa: Job Loss Forces a Mother to Sell Food At Traffic Lights to Feed Her Child

19 January 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Buziwe Nocuze
  • A woman selling sausages and bottled water at Cape Town traffic lights earns as little as R150 on bad days of trading.
  • Money from the street food stall is used to support a child in the Eastern Cape and cover basic food and monthly expenses.

Nozuko Mlandu, 39, sells sausages and bottled water at traffic lights in Cape Town.

She lost her job in Durban following the July unrest in 2021 and has struggled to find work since.

"I tried looking for a job but I couldn't find one," she said. "I decided to move to Cape Town, but it was the same."

With no income, she decided to start selling food at traffic lights instead of moving again.

She sells sausages and water for R15 from around 10am until everything is sold.

"This work is not easy," she said. "Some motorists take the food and drive off without paying."

She also works in all weather conditions. "You stand there whether it is hot or cold," she said.

On bad days, Mlandu makes about R150. She supports her family with the money.

"I send money to my mother in the Eastern Cape, who is looking after my son," she said.

The rest of the money goes towards food and insurance for her child. She said she survives on basic meals.

"I don't eat fancy food anymore," she said. "Sometimes it's just rice and eggs. The most important thing is not going to bed hungry."

Mlandu said she plans to add energy drinks to her stall to try to increase her income. She still hopes to find formal work one day.

"While I'm still looking for a job, I will keep selling at the traffic lights," she said. "There are no jobs, and waiting does not help."

