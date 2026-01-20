South Africa: 'I Became the Family Breadwinner At 15 and Now I'm Drowning in Debt'

A man who became his family's breadwinner at 15 now supports 12 relatives on one income and is struggling to cover rent, food and transport.

Taking out multiple loans to keep his family afloat has pushed him deep into debt as rising living costs overwhelm his salary.

According to the National Credit Regulator, about 10 million South Africans are now deep in debt as households struggle with rising costs.

One of them is a young man from Tsholomnqa near East London, who became the head of his household at just 15 years old.

His father, the only breadwinner in the family, died while all the children were still in school.

"My mother stayed at home and my father was the only one working," he said. "When he died, everything changed."

As the only son and the youngest of five children, he felt pressure to step up. After school each day, he worked at a local spaza shop to help buy food for the family.

"I was never forced," he said. "But something inside me pushed me to help."

That pressure followed him into adulthood. Even while studying at university, he worked. After graduating and getting a job, he became the main breadwinner.

Today, he supports 12 people. That includes his mother, three sisters and eight nieces and nephews.

"I buy groceries, medication and anything else that needs money," he said. "Everything depends on me."

He says his salary is not enough. He struggles to pay rent, afford fuel to get to work and even buy clothes required for his job.

To survive, he took out several loans. "My credit score is now low and the debt keeps growing," he said.

He says the burden has become overwhelming. "I am barely surviving as the only graduate and the only breadwinner," he said.