South Africa: Families Stranded As Floods Tear Through Jozini Villages

Heavy weekend floods in Jozini and uMhlabuyalingana destroyed roads and bridges, leaving villages near the Mozambique border cut off completely.

Provincial leaders visited families after floods damaged 158 households, with 70 homes destroyed and schools affected.

Families in Jozini are struggling to reach work, clinics and schools after heavy rains washed away roads and bridges over the weekend.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

People in uMhlabuyalingana and nearby villages close to the Mozambique border are now cut off from other parts of KwaZulu Natal. Some communities cannot travel at all because key roads collapsed.

Jozini local municipality mayor Nkosinathi Myeni said the damage has left families without homes and children unable to attend school.

"The bridges that were just built, including roads, have been washed away. We are in a serious crisis in Jozini," said Myeni. He said houses were destroyed and schools damaged, and called for urgent provincial help.

On Sunday, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi visited the area and led humanitarian relief efforts. Provincial officials said heavy rain affected one hundred and fifty eight households, with seventy homes completely destroyed. No deaths or injuries were reported.

During the visit, officials assessed damage to roads, including Road P449, which is now reduced to one working lane after water damage.

Buthelezi also met families who lost everything. The Hlengethwa family from Jozini escaped after flood water submerged their home. Maningi Hlengethwa and her three children are now staying with relatives after losing most of their belongings.

Families received food parcels and basic supplies as temporary relief. The department of human settlements has started plans to provide temporary homes for families whose houses were destroyed.

The National Disaster Management Centre has declared the floods a national disaster, allowing the government to shift funds to repair schools, clinics, roads and basic services.