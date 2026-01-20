South Africa: KZN News Bites - NFP MEC Appointed Acting Health Boss

Celani Sikhakhane brings you KwaZulu-Natal's latest news.

Pietermaritzburg: The Social Development Minister who is facing disciplinary hearings from her own political party, the NFP, for refusing to vote with uMkhonto weSizwe Party has been appointed to act as the KZN Health Minister. Mbali Shinga was appointed on Monday by Premier Thami Ntuli to act on behalf of Minister Nomagugu Simelane-Mngadi. Minister Simelane-Mngadi spokesperson Nathi Oliphant told Scrolla.Africa on Monday that she is on leave until next Monday. "Minister Simelane-Mngadi is on leave until next Monday, that is why the Premier has appointed the acting Minister," said Oliphant.

Woodlands: Four suspects were killed in a shootout with police in Woodlands, south of Durban. Seven of them were arrested. Police received information about the whereabouts of suspects who were wanted for business robberies in and around the eThekwini District, including the robbery of a jewellery store in Tongaat on Thursday. When police arrived at a private residence on Glanville Road, which doubles up as a rental home, there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and police officers. During the shootout, four suspects were shot and killed. Seven more suspects were arrested with injuries. Three firearms were recovered and a search is ongoing for at least five suspects who narrowly escaped arrest. The arrested suspects will be under police guard at hospital and will be taken to court when fit to do so.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Ubombo: The Ubombo Magistrates' Court has sentenced Nozipho Lulu Mathenjwa, 33, to a fine of R4,000 or three months in jail, of which half was suspended for a period of three years with conditions. She pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud amounting to R4,000. The offences took place in the uMkhanyakude District in the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal. Between March and June 2024, Mathenjwa pretended to be a manager from the Department of Human Settlements. This was even though she was not an employee of the department nor was she employed. She approached certain individuals in the community and convinced them to pay her money in return for employment at the department. This fraudulent activity was eventually discovered by the department due to information on social media, and they started an investigation into the matter. Investigations revealed that money was paid to Mathenjwa and people were visiting the offices of the department wanting to start their employment. The department registered a criminal case against Mathenjwa and she was arrested in October 2024.