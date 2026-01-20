South Africa: Actionsa's Khumalo Out On Bail Over Assault and Gun Charges

ActionSA's Xolani Khumalo is accused of assault and pointing a gun during a 2023 anti-drug operation in Katlehong.

ActionSA leader Funzi Ngobeni says Khumalo will not be suspended, calling the charges false and politically driven.

ActionSA's Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo has been released on R2,000 bail after handing himself over to police on Monday morning.

He is accused of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm during a drug-busting operation last year.

Khumalo handed himself in at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court after learning of the arrest warrant through social media. He made prior arrangements with the investigating officer to do so.

In court, his lawyer told the magistrate the state wanted a delay to verify Khumalo's home address. During a short break, Khumalo's wife confirmed his address through the defence.

The court also heard that one of Khumalo's co-accused had already been released on police bail.

Despite the serious charges, ActionSA leader Funzi Ngobeni said the party would not suspend Khumalo. He called the charges false and politically motivated.

Khumalo is well known for presenting the crime-fighting TV show Sizok'thola on Moja Love, where he confronted suspected drug dealers and criminal gangs.

He made headlines last year when a suspected drug dealer, Robert Varrie, died during one of the show's operations in Katlehong.

Khumalo was charged with murder, robbery and malicious damage to property. The case divided the community, with some backing his fight against drugs and others questioning his methods.

In April 2025, the National Prosecuting Authority withdrew the charges provisionally to allow for further investigation.

Supporters from ActionSA and the local community showed up at court on Monday, chanting in support of Khumalo and calling for the charges to be dropped.

One resident, Sthembele Nkosi, said: "Xolani cares about the community and future of children. He is fighting drugs because the police are failing to do their jobs."

Khumalo and his two co-accused are expected back in court on 18 February 2026.