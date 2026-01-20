Morocco: Brahim Diaz Afcon Heartbreak - What to Know About Panenkas

For weeks, Brahim Díaz carried the hopes of an entire nation at AFCON 2025. Brilliant, decisive, and adored by the Moroccan public, the Real Madrid forward looked like the symbol of a long-awaited triumph on home soil.

Then came the final, a chaotic ending, and one moment that changed everything.

After a lengthy interruption caused by protests, Díaz stepped forward with history at his feet. A single penalty stood between Morocco and an end to their 50-year wait for an Africa Cup of Nations title.

The pressure was immense, but what followed stunned everyone inside the stadium.

Instead of opting for a composed, conventional finish, Díaz chose a panenka, a decision as audacious as it was disastrous. Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy read the attempt perfectly, stayed on his feet, and stopped the softly chipped effort with ease.

That single moment cost Morocco a chance at the title and plunged the nation into deep disappointment.

What is a panenka?

A panenka is a penalty kick in which the player delicately chips the ball down the middle of the goal, relying on the goalkeeper to dive to one side and leave the center exposed.

It is football's ultimate high-risk, high-reward penalty technique.

Where did the panenka come from?

The panenka takes its name from Czech footballer Antonín Panenka, who introduced the iconic technique in the 1976 UEFA European Championship final in Belgrade.

With the title on the line, Panenka calmly chipped the ball down the center of the goal as West Germany goalkeeper Sepp Maier dived to one side, securing the trophy for Czechoslovakia. The moment instantly made the technique famous.

Panenka later revealed that he had practiced the move extensively in training and friendlies, but the Euro final was the first time he dared to use it on such a massive stage. He famously claimed to have missed the shot only once in his entire career.

Most iconic panenkas in history

While Antonín Panenka remains the pioneer, many players have produced unforgettable moments using the technique:

Zinedine Zidane (2006 World Cup Final): A daring panenka against Buffon on football's biggest stage.

Andrea Pirlo (Euro 2012 Quarter-Final): A penalty that shifted the momentum of the shootout against England.

Alexis Sánchez (2015 Copa América Final): A chipped winner that secured Chile's first-ever major international trophy.

Achraf Hakimi (2022 World Cup Round of 16): A decisive panenka against Spain that sent Morocco into the quarter-finals.

Lionel Messi (2015 vs Getafe): Praised by Antonín Panenka himself as one of the finest executions of the technique.

Genius or Gamble?

The panenka has always existed on the thin line between brilliance and disaster. When it succeeds, it immortalizes a player. When it fails, it can define a moment for all the wrong reasons.

For Brahim Díaz, one bold decision turned hope into heartbreak, reminding the football world that courage and consequence often share the same penalty spot.