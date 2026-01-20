Somalia, Qatar Sign Defence Cooperation Agreement

Doha — Somalia and Qatar have signed a defence cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening military ties and security collaboration between the two countries, officials said.

The deal was signed by Somalia's Minister of Defence, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi and Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani, according to an official statement.

The agreement focuses on training and capacity-building for armed forces, the exchange of military expertise, the development of defence capabilities and enhanced security cooperation, the statement said.

Officials said the pact is intended to support efforts to promote security and stability in the region, as Somalia continues to rebuild its security institutions after decades of conflict.

The signing underscores deepening strategic relations between Somalia and Qatar and highlights the commitment of both countries to expand defence, security and military cooperation in the future.