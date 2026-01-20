Rwanda: University Lecturer Arrested Over Sexual Abuse

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has announced the arrest of Benjamin Manirakiza, a university lecturer, who is under investigation for alleged child defilement.

In a statement posted on X on Monday, January 19, RIB said preliminary findings indicate that Manirakiza, whose university was not named, sexually abused female students after allegedly luring them with money.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that on multiple occasions, the lecturer had sex with various secondary schoolgirls from different schools in Bugesera District, having lured them with money," the statement reads.

RIB said the suspect is currently being held at the Rwezamenyo RIB station in Nyarugenge District, adding that his case file has already been submitted to the Prosecution for further legal action.

The Bureau reiterated that sexual abuse of a child constitutes violation of fundamental rights, undermines the victim's future, and causes lasting harm to families and the wider community.

"Such acts cannot be tolerated," RIB said, urging children to exercise vigilance and to resist individuals who attempt to entice them with money or other material benefits for the purpose of sex.