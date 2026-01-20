Rwanda: How Access Bank Rwanda Employees Drove Human Centered Welfare in 2025

Access Bank Rwanda employees closed 2025 with a series of staff-led community initiatives, delivering healthcare, education, and social support through the bank's Employee Volunteering Program (EVP).

The program empowers employees to identify and implement community projects aligned with local needs.

Employees partnered with AVEGA Agahozo, the association of widows of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, to address persistent healthcare challenges. The volunteers facilitated medical insurance coverage for 238 AVEGA members in Gisagara District, enabling access to essential health services. The initiative complements Access Bank's broader community health efforts, including periodic health screenings.

In Gitega, Access Bank employees supported children enrolled in the Grow To Help (GTH) program during the festive season. The team distributed school supplies, sanitary kits, and food packages, targeting both educational needs and household well-being. Organizers said the approach recognized the link between a child's learning outcomes and family stability. The outreach culminated in a community gathering that brought together children, families, and volunteers.

Additionally, the team led activities at the AVEH Umurerwa Centre in Nyamata, which supports children with physical and intellectual disabilities. Employees spent the day engaging the children through play, shared meals, and mentorship, creating what organizers described as a safe and encouraging environment.

Across all initiatives, employees took the lead in identifying needs, mobilizing resources, and implementing solutions, emphasizing sustained partnerships rather than one-off donations.

Access Bank Rwanda said the EVP reflects their commitment to community engagement, with employees demonstrating how collective action can deliver tangible social impact.

Looking ahead

As 2026 begins, Access Bank employees say they will continue to expand staff-led volunteering efforts, focusing on long-term, community-centered solutions that translate everyday acts of service into lasting change.