Rwanda: Rappers B Threy, Pro Zed to Headline 'Mic Tribe' Third Edition

Kigali's hip-hop community is set for another high-energy gathering as Mic Tribe returns for its third edition, with Pro Zed and B Threy among the headliners leading a strong cast of rappers for the upcoming showcase.

Mic Tribe has steadily built a reputation as one of Rwanda's most authentic platforms for hip-hop expression, offering a space where artistes can freely showcase their craft while connecting with core hip-hop audiences.

ALSO READ: Mic Tribe returns bigger, louder as Rwanda's rappers command the stage

Dubbed "The Hip-Hop Playground," the event is scheduled to take place on February 7 at Mundi Center, according to the organisers. The concept was created to provide a safe and creative environment where artistes can perform without compromise and celebrate hip-hop culture in its purest form.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

This year's edition will feature live performances from Yosh-B Bahati, Bulldogg, B Threy, Logan Joe, Pro Zed and Fifi Raya, bringing together a blend of seasoned performers and emerging voices who continue to shape Rwanda's rap scene through lyrical depth, storytelling and stage energy.

One of the organisers told The New Times that authenticity remains the driving force behind Mic Tribe, a value they believe lies at the heart of hip-hop culture.

"Mic Tribe continues because hip-hop, just like this platform, is built on authenticity. Rappers express their truth through their lyrics and verses, and that's exactly what Mic Tribe represents," the organiser said.

"We don't hide behind a mask. It's about keeping it real, just like the artists and the fans who live this culture."

Since its inception in 2024, Mic Tribe has staged two well-received editions, earning praise for their intimate setting, strong audience engagement and carefully curated line-ups.

Previous showcases featured rappers and spoken-word artistes such as Bushali, Kenny K-Shot and Ish Kevin, among other notable names in Rwanda's hip-hop scene, helping to spotlight emerging talent while allowing established acts to reconnect with core hip-hop audiences.

Tickets for the event are already on sale, priced at Rwf5,000 for early birds and Rwf10,000 at the gate.