Kenya: New Lease of Life for Eapc As Kalahari Cement Commits to a U.S.$ 200 Million Strategic Business Turnaround and Modernisation Plan

Nairobi — Local cement manufacturer and concrete products provider East African Portland Cement Plc (EAPC) is set for a major revamp in its production facilities following a pledge by its majority equity investor, Kalahari Cement, to triple its production capacity.

The production enhancement and turnaround projects, including staff welfare enhancement initiatives, to be undertaken by Kalahari Cement, highlight the growing investor confidence in responding to progressive industrialisation policies championed by President William Ruto, as part of a national economic and development transformation agenda.

According to the latest (November, 2025) Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Leading Economic Indicators report, cement production reached 9.5 million MTin the first eleven months of 2025, up from 8.1 million MT recorded during the corresponding period in 2024. Similarly, cement consumption for the first eleven months of 2025 rose to 9.3 million MT, compared with 7.8 million MT over the same period in 2024.

=The Blue Triangle Brand cement manufacturer, with an installed capacity of 1.3 million tonnes of cement annually (1.3 Mtpa), will receive financial and equipment modernisation support from Kalahari Cement to increase its capacity to nearly 4 million tonnes of cement per annum within the next three years.

Kalahari Cement, a locally incorporated investment firm, is a subsidiary of the pan-African Energy and manufacturing business conglomerate Amsons Group, and recently completed its bid to acquire a majority equity stake in EAPC as part of a strategic long-term investment plan geared at advancing President William Ruto's 10-year roadmap on road, rail, ports, airports, and oil pipeline infrastructure development and expansion.

Speaking during a recent facilities familiarisation tour of EAPC's Integrated Manufacturing plant in Kitengela, Kajiado County, Amsons Group Managing Director Mr Edha Nahdi confirmed that plans are at an advanced stage to facilitate investments valued at more than US$ 200 million to support the strategic business turnaround and modernisation of EAPC's manufacturing infrastructure.

During the tour conducted by EAPC Managing Director Mohamed Osman Adan, flanked by senior EAPC and Amsons Group Executives, Mr Nahdi confirmed that his firm, which holds a 69% controlling stake in EAPC, will invest in a new energy-efficient grinding and clinkerisation plant to power EAPC's strategic turnaround. Kalahari Cement, he disclosed, has already commissioned a leading global Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor to provide a turnkey clinkerisation plant design for EAPC.

Jubilant EAPC Staff members, while welcoming the Amsons delegation, celebrated the recent equity acquisition and business turnaround plans outlined by the Pan-African business conglomerate. The acquisition, they said, will now clear operating and investment uncertainties that had hindered growth. The turnaround plans, the staff members noted, now provide a new lease of life for EAPC, with renewed job security.

"Amsons Group last year promised to facilitate the full revival and modernisation of EAPC, and we can now confirm that plans to invest more than US $ 200 million in the first phase of the modernisation agenda have been secured. Amsons is a family-owned business with a rich heritage, and we commit to maintaining a shared prosperity model, prioritising staff welfare initiatives to secure the lives of EAPC Staffers, their families and other stakeholders," Mr Nahdi said.

He added, "We are fast-tracking this investment agenda to ensure that EAPC will be at hand to make a meaningful contribution to President William Ruto's recently announced 10-year roadmap on road, rail, ports, airports, and related infrastructure development and expansion. Such developments will also help to create new job opportunities for thousands of Kenyans."

Through the business turnaround and manufacturing infrastructure upgrades at EAPC, the firm will also be well-positioned to more than triple its dwindling market share and contribute to major infrastructure developments.

"As I have said before, Amsons Group is putting its money where its mouth is to power Kenya's development and economic transformation. We appreciate that the delivery of the 10-year national development roadmap will be heavily reliant on the local availability of quality cement and concrete products," Mr Nahdi reiterated.

The bold and ambitious KSh 5 trillion 10-year roadmap championed by President Ruto will be financed by the National Infrastructure Fund and aims to transform Kenya into a first-world economy.