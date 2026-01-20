Tunisia: Country's Overall Situation Focus of Meeting Between President of Republic and PM

20 January 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied discussed the country's overall situation during his meeting on Monday at Carthage Palace with Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri.

The Head of State reiterated that work is continuing without interruption to find solutions capable of meeting citizens' needs in all areas, while also paving the way for young people to take up the mantle and assume responsibility, this being their legitimate right, according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic.

The President of the Republic added that many public services are not functioning as they should. The state is the sum of these services, and it is absolutely unacceptable for the Head of State to intervene to resolve even the simplest issues that could be handled by a regional or local official.

The revolution will not be completed through new legislation alone, but through a revolution in culture, particularly within the administration, he stressed.

