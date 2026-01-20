Uganda: NRM Chest-Thumping After Buganda Wins

Kampala — The National Resistance Movement (NRM) is celebrating what it describes as a political comeback in Buganda, claiming it has flipped the region after suffering heavy losses in the 2021 general elections.

Party officials attribute the recovery to stronger mobilisation and improved voter outreach during the current electoral cycle.

NRM Deputy Secretary General Rose Namayanja said the party was encouraged by the results emerging from the region, noting that while they had hoped for more, the outcome marked a significant improvement.

"In the last election, we obtained only 35 parliamentary seats, but as I talk now, we have more than 70 seats confirmed in the region, with more coming as declarations are made," Namayanja said.

She added that the party also performed far better in the presidential race compared to 2021, dismissing the National Unity Platform's (NUP) earlier dominance as temporary. "We told them that 2021 was a wave, and now we can confirm that the wave has passed," she said.

According to results declared by the Electoral Commission, Robert Kyagulanyi narrowly won Buganda with 1,160,780 votes (49.37 per cent), while President Yoweri Museveni followed closely with 1,157,832 votes (49.25 per cent).

Out of Buganda's 26 districts, Kyagulanyi won 13, while Museveni also secured 13. Museveni's victories were largely recorded in the so-called cattle corridor districts, except Luweero, while Kyagulanyi dominated the central and southern parts of the region.

In the parliamentary races, NRM flipped several constituencies previously held by NUP. The ruling party says NUP lostat least 23 parliamentary seats in Buganda.

Constituencies recaptured by NRM include Bukomansimbi, Butambala, Mityana Woman MP seat, Kawempe South, Kampala Central, Nakawa East, Entebbe Municipality, Nakaseke Central, Mawokota North, Kakuuto County, Bukoto East, and Busiro North.

Despite the losses, NUP also made gains in the region, securing six parliamentary seats. Among them is Kira Municipality, previously held by PFF's Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda. Harriet Nakwedde won the Kayunga District Woman MP seat, while Ivan Kyeyune took Nakasongola County.

NUP also captured Mukono South from the Democratic Party after Robert Maseruka defeated Fred Kayondo, defeated PFF's Bayiga Lulume in Buikwe South, and unseated NRM's Lubega Bashirin Mubende Municipality.

Former NRM Vice Chairperson for Buganda Godfrey Kiwanda said the party would work to fulfil its pledges to the region as a way of repaying voters for their support.

"We have recaptured more of our seats, and as we have done in the past, we will ensure that the people of Buganda continue to enjoy the benefits of the NRM government as we protect the gains achieved so far," Kiwanda said.

Vice President Jessica Alupo attributed NRM's improved performance partly to efforts to address long-standing land disputes, which she said had previously cost the party support in Buganda.

"We have provided land titles to bibanja holders and protected many from illegal evictions, which has brought down tempers in the region, and the results can speak for themselves," Alupo said.

Land disputes have been particularly pronounced in Mubende, Kassanda, and Gomba districts, where President Museveni emerged victorious according to the declared results.

In the 2021 elections, NUP swept most parliamentary seats in Buganda. However, ahead of the 2026 polls, NRM rolled out an aggressive mobilisation drive dubbed "Buganda for Museveni," moving district by district to understand voter concerns, rebuild trust, and make new pledges aimed at reclaiming the region.