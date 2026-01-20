Kenya: Ruto's Bomas Vision Delivers Jobs As Kenya Builds a Global Convention Hub

Nairobi — Hudson Nyaora reports to work at the Bomas International Convention Centre (BICC) each morning as one of the workers retained under the ongoing national project.

A resident of Embakasi East in Nairobi and originally from Kisii County, Nyaora joined the site in October last year as a steelworker.

When that phase of construction ended in December, some workers were released while others, including Nyaora, were retained and reassigned.

"Those of us who remained were told to continue with smaller duties inside," he says. "Now we work as general workers."

For Nyaora, the job became a lifeline. "The income I earn from here has helped me. I had a child in school who had a serious school fees problem. I struggled until I paid everything with my income," he says.

His child has since completed KCSE, scored a B+, and qualified for university. "He wants to become an accountant," Nyaora adds.

Nyaora's story mirrors the wider employment impact of the multibillion-shilling BICC, a flagship project of President William Ruto's administration aimed at combining infrastructure development with job creation.

The sheer scale of the project explains why it has already emerged as a major source of employment.

According to Acting Bomas of Kenya CEO and General Manager Jimmy Okidiang, thousands of Kenyans are already earning livelihoods from the development.

"As much as we are waiting for employment opportunities to arise upon its completion, I can state that currently, as the developments are ongoing, the facility has created employment for almost 3,000 citizens of this country who are currently on the site," he said.

The BICC is being implemented under the Ministry of Defence, following a Cabinet directive issued on March 8, 2023.

Kenya Defence Forces Lieutenant Colonel Wilfrida Amondi, the project officer and an architect, describes it as a fully integrated and environmentally conscious development.

"The main convention center is solar powered. It is a green building," she said, noting that the facility will have a total capacity of 11,000, including a 5,000-seat convention hall, a 3,500-seat auditorium, and a 2,500-capacity ballroom.

President Ruto has consistently framed the project as both an economic and social investment, placing Kenyan workers at the centre of national transformation.

"We appreciate the hardworking men and women driving our transformation forward. Their dedication, commitment and skills bring us closer, day after day, to making Kenya a dream nation of young Kenyans," the President said.

"We will continue to roll out labour-intensive programmes to expand opportunities for millions of young Kenyans," he added.

Modelled to rival global venues such as the Dubai World Trade Centre and Singapore Expo, the Sh35 billion complex is set to become the largest convention facility in the region.

Beyond its global ambitions, the project's most immediate impact is felt by workers like Nyaora, Kenyans whose livelihoods, education dreams, and hope have been rebuilt through dignified work.