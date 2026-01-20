Kenya: Pidg Invests Sh1.95bn in Kenya's Industrial Property Market

Nairobi — The Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) has approved a Sh1.95 billion ($15 million) investment to support the Africa Logistics Properties Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (ALP iREIT), boosting Kenya's growing industrial and warehousing sector.

The investment, made through PIDG's project development arm InfraCo, will see PIDG act as an anchor investor in the ALP REIT, subject to the successful completion of the ongoing capital raise.

Approved by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in December 2025, the ALP REIT is East Africa's first industrial income Real Estate Investment Trust, allowing investors to earn rental income from industrial properties such as warehouses and logistics parks.

Funds raised through the REIT will finance ALP's existing industrial parks, including 35,000 square metres at ALP North in Tatu City and 20,000 square metres at ALP West in Tilisi. Additional facilities will be added to the REIT once they become fully operational.

ALP Chief Executive Officer Raghav Gandhi said the REIT will offer investors stable dollar-denominated returns while helping grow Kenya's industrial real estate market.

"The ALP REIT will give institutional investors confidence to invest in infrastructure assets while supporting the expansion of modern warehousing in Kenya," said Gandhi.

PIDG Head of Investment Management for InfraCo, Claire Jarratt, said the group is building on its experience in supporting REITs in Kenya.

"We are pleased to extend our support into the industrial real estate sector and help unlock long-term investment," she said.

The investment is expected to attract more capital from pension funds, insurance companies and mutual funds, helping address demand for modern, efficient and sustainable industrial space in Kenya.

ALP's warehouses are certified under IFC EDGE standards, offering businesses energy-efficient and environmentally friendly facilities that improve productivity and lower operating costs.