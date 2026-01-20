Kenya: Sakaja Distances County From Mukuru Kwa Njenga Demolitions

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has denied county involvement in the ongoing demolitions in Mukuru Kwa Njenga.

Speaking after touring the demolition site, Sakaja said his administration did not approve the construction of any new feeder roads in the informal settlement.

The governor accused national government agencies of overstepping their mandate and infringing on devolved county functions, particularly in urban planning and development control.

"Unfortunately, people are being attacked by the police and forced to evacuate Mukuru kwa Njenga. We want to de-escalate this situation through compensation. No agency can do work that belongs to the county government," he told journalists.

The governor said the county government must be involved in any infrastructure projects within the capital, warning that bypassing established approval processes undermines devolution.

Sakaja remarks comes hours after President William Ruto stopped the demolitions which triggered protests by residents who claim they were not issued with eviction notices and were not consulted before the exercise began.