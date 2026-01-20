South Africa: Learners Relocated After Storm Hit Amajuba District

Grade 11 and 12 learners from Umzilikazi Secondary School in Newcastle are being temporarily accommodated at Sgodiphola Primary School following the severe thunderstorms that struck parts of the Amajuba District in December and damaged classrooms.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education said the relocation was an interim measure to ensure the continuity of teaching and learning, while longer-term solutions are being put in place.

The arrangement followed a series of consultative meetings involving the School Governing Bodies (SGBs) and School Management Teams (SMTs) of both schools.

During the engagements, Sgodiphola Primary School indicated that it had capacity to assist the affected learners as it had 14 vacant classrooms.

"On 14 January, the Circuit Education Specialist (CES) of the Newcastle Circuit Management Centre (CMC) conducted a site visit to Sgodiphola Primary School, where he met with the School Principal and the SGB Chairperson. During these discussions, the SGB of Sgodiphola Primary School formally agreed to temporarily accommodate learners from Umzilikazi Secondary School.

"Following the engagement with school leadership, the CES addressed educators from both schools and expressed appreciation for the cooperative spirit demonstrated by Sgodiphola Primary School in supporting the department's efforts to safeguard uninterrupted learning," the department said in a statement.

The department noted that no major challenges have been identified since the implementation of the arrangement. However, it acknowledged that some learners from Umzilikazi Secondary School are now required to travel longer distances to attend classes at Sgodiphola Primary School.

"The department continues to monitor the situation closely to mitigate any emerging challenges."

The department emphasised that the relocation remains a temporary intervention.

To provide a more sustainable short- to medium-term solution, the Amajuba District has submitted a formal proposal to Head Office for the provision of mobile classrooms.

The department reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all learners have access to a safe, conducive, and accessible learning environment, while longer-term solutions are being finalised.