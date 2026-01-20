South Africa: Labour Dept Speeds Up Claims Processing for Deceased Pinetown Worker

The Department of Employment and Labour has confirmed that the benefits of the widow of a deceased Pinetown worker are being processed and will be paid in less than a month.

This after Minister Nomakhosazana Meth learnt of the tragic passing of 59-year old Phila Mntambo, who was an employee at Steelbank Merchants in Pinetown, Durban.

Mntambo had reportedly sustained head, face and chest injuries and further lost his left arm, while allegedly cleaning a machine during his night shift. Due to the severity of his injuries, Mntambo passed away in hospital a few days later.

The incident reportedly took place on 29 June 2024.

"According to media reports, the family had been left without full disclosure by the employer as to what had transpired on that fateful night that Mr Mntambo had worked his night shift, and reported that he had previously complained about being tasked with operating machines, which was not part of his delegation as a cleaner," said the department on Tuesday.

Minister Meth instructed the Director-General of the department, Jacky Molisane, to furnish her with the report of the incident.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Chief Inspector, Mlungisi Zondi, was tasked with preparing a preliminary report on the incident to establish all the necessary facts surrounding the death of the employee.

"Following the incident, the department conducted an inspection at the company to determine the cause and assess the employer's compliance with occupational health and safety requirements.

"The investigation revealed several areas of non-compliance in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, 1993 (Act No. 85 of 1993)," the department said.

The ministry has engaged with Mntambo's family and has confirmed that the claim is being processed in terms of the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA).

Meth once again extended sincere condolences to Mntambo's family and has urged the department to fast-track the processing of the relevant claims and assist the family to find closure around the incident.

"I was deeply touched by the news report of the family of Mr Mntambo. It cannot be that an employee can be fatally injured at work while operating machinery that he is not even trained for, and things simply continue as if nothing happened. We will continue to monitor the situation and ensure that the family receives the necessary support," the Minister said.

The Minister further extended sincere condolences to the families who lost children in the Vaal scholar transport accident, as well as those affected by the floods in the north eastern region of the country.