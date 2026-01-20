South Africa: Departments Unite to Enhance Maths and Science Education

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, has announced that his department will strengthen its long-term partnership with the Department of Basic Education, with the aim of improving pass rates in mathematics and science.

According to the Minister, the collaboration will also enhance the quality of teaching in these subjects in schools.

"We cannot hope to have high-quality science if we provide our young people with poor-quality education. Similarly, we cannot hope to have high-quality education if we produce poor-quality science. You simply cannot have one without the other.

"In fact, all of the technologies that have changed our lives in the last 30 years, such as smartphones, electric and self-driving cars, drones... search engines... Wi-Fi and GPS, would not have existed had it not been for the interdependence between education and science," Nzimande said.

He was speaking during a recent two-day back-to-school oversight programme in the Harry Gwala District of KwaZulu-Natal.

The Minister visited Enhlanhleni Combined School, Reichenau Primary School, Dingeka Technical High School, and Blessed Luanda Primary School to meet with both management and learners.

The department produces a set of materials focused on careers in science, engineering and technology, which are distributed to schools and communities.

"Our department also supports talent identification in STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics], where we support learner participation in STEMI [science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and innovation] Olympiads and fairs such as the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists," the Minister said.

Nzimande reminded learners that everything the department does is aimed at addressing the development needs of the youth of the country.

"In return, we expect you to be respectful towards your parents, educators, fellow learners, your communities and most importantly, we expect you to respect yourselves.

"We also need you to understand that all the support you are receiving is so that you can become our future engineers, scientists, drone technologists, police officers, psychologists, ministers and presidents.

"Most importantly, we are giving you all this support because we love you and want you to grow up to become respected members of society."

The programme is part of Nzimande's District Development Model (DDM) initiative. It supports government's objectives of enhancing learner performance, decreasing dropout rates, and strengthening the overall teaching and learning environment, particularly in mathematics and science education.

The Minister also held a stakeholder engagement session, where he received reports on the achievements and challenges faced by schools. All stakeholders in the session agreed to a set of necessary actions to address these challenges.

Nzimande took the opportunity to formally commend KwaZulu-Natal for achieving the highest matric pass rate in the country for the 2025 academic year.

He expressed his appreciation for the contributions educators are making to the development of learners and to South Africa's skills development needs.

Nzimande's back-to-school oversight programme included a Science Career Exhibition designed to encourage learners to pursue careers in STEMI. This initiative was supported by various entities of the department, universities, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, other science and academic organisations, as well as private sector companies like Sappi.

The Minister's visit included the distribution of learner support materials, school shoes and sanitary pads, which were provided with the support of Sappi.