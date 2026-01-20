Kenya: Govt Bolsters Security to Ensure Timely Completion of Isiolo-Mandera Road

20 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has reaffirmed the government's commitment to completing the Isiolo-Mandera Regional Road Corridor on schedule.

He described the road, which spans more than 740 kilometres as critical to unlocking economic potential in northern Kenya.

"The project which is being implemented under the Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project, is expected to enhance regional trade, improve connectivity, and strengthen security in historically marginalised areas," the Interior CS said.

Speaking after a high-level multi-agency meeting, Murkomen working closely with Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport) and Soipan Tuya (Defence), reviewed security arrangements to ensure uninterrupted construction across all sections of the corridor.

He said security measures along the route have been significantly bolstered, with additional resources deployed to guarantee the safety of personnel, contractors, and equipment.

"We wish to reassure our development partners and contractors that security measures on the ground have been significantly bolstered and that adequate resources have been deployed to guarantee the safety of personnel and equipment along the entire corridor," Murkomen said.

The Isiolo-Mandera corridor is a 740km road project that will connect Kenya to Ethiopia and Somalia. It will improve trade, security, and mobility in the region

