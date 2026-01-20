Malawi: Pil Donates K400 Million Fuel for Food Relief Efforts

Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL), has stepped in to support government efforts to address food insecurity by donating fuel worth K400 million to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) for the Lean Season Food Response Programme.

The donation is intended to support the transportation and distribution of relief food to hunger-affected households across the country.

The support comes at a time when government, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), continues to implement the National Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Plan, which focuses on addressing immediate, life-saving needs while also replenishing national food stocks.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, PIL Vice Chairperson Zubeir Bhana said the fuel contribution was made in response to the government's declaration of a state of disaster in several districts following severe food shortages experienced last year.

"We wish to affirm our solidarity with the people of Malawi. This country is our home, and when it is in distress, we have a responsibility to act," said Bhana.

He said the fuel will enhance the government's ability to reach vulnerable populations, including communities in hard-to-reach areas, ensuring the timely delivery of humanitarian assistance.

"This fuel will enable the transportation of essential food supplies to affected communities. It is our contribution to keeping relief efforts moving and hope alive," he explained.

He urged fellow private sector players, development partners, and well-wishers to partner with the government in responding to the emergency.

Receiving the donation, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet , Dr Justin Saidi, commended PIL for the timely support, saying the private sector has demonstrated strong commitment to complementing government efforts in responding to hunger.

" We thank Petroleum Importers Limited for the generous and timely contribution towards the food insecurity response programme. This donation will greatly facilitate the efficient movement and distribution of humanitarian food to food-insecure households across the country," said Saidi.

He added that the support from a local private sector player is a strong demonstration of togetherness, solidarity, and shared responsibility in achieving national aspirations such as food security and poverty reduction, as outlined in Malawi 2063.

The Response Plan requires an estimated MK209.4 billion to address all needs across the prioritized clusters out of which MK138 billion has been mobilized from government and partners, with the remaining MK71 billion still to be mobilized.

PIL is a consortium of four oil marketing companies namely Puma Energy, TotalEnergies, Vivo Energy and Petroda