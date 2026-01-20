Botswana: Ambassador Van Vranken Remarks for C-130 Parts Handover Ceremony

press release

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of State President, Defence, and Security Ms. Goitsemang Morekisi, Commander of the Botswana Defence Force General Mpho Mophuting, distinguished visitors, guests, friends, and colleagues, thank you all for joining us on this important occasion. Today, we celebrate the enduring partnership between the United States and Botswana, specifically the C-130 program that began more than 30 years ago. We are commemorating this partnership with the delivery of nearly 13 million Pula worth of brand new C-130 aircraft maintenance parts gifted from the United States government to the Botswana Defence Force.

Since Botswana received its first three C-130B ("Bravo") military aircraft from the United States over 30 years ago, U.S. forces have trained shoulder-to-shoulder with the BDF as they conducted numerous missions in and around Botswana, and the region writ large. More recently, in early 2023 Botswana was competitively selected to receive an upgraded C-130H ("Hercules") model aircraft through the Excess Defense Articles program, of which one aircraft was delivered in May 2024. This current parts donation furthers the BDF's ability to prevent and respond to crises, such as humanitarian and disaster relief, or combatting violent extremist groups on the continent. The C-130 is truly a multipurpose aircraft that supports national, regional, and global interests, and we could not be prouder to support that effort in partnership with the BDF through their enduring C-130 program.

And it is very important to recognize the fact that, although the U.S. grants the aircraft and provides supplementary training, the Botswana Defence Force has done an incredible job of maintaining the aircraft, staying current on all pilot and crew trainings, conducting all necessary inspections and adhering to the most rigorous safety standards. The BDF uses the aircraft for real, tough, important missions in Southern Africa, and the United States is proud to stand with such a strong, capable partner in the Botswana Defence Force.

And, while we all recognize that the C-130 is a wonderful platform that can do amazing things, it's the maintainers and air crew themselves that appreciate every bolt, every washer, and every complex integrated system that enables these aircraft to fly safely. As any aircraft maintainer will tell you, an air force's ability to operationally stay in the fight is largely reliant on readily available spare parts, and that is what the United States seeks to bolster with this donation of over 12,000 parts here today. From O-rings to altimeter test kits, air compressors to lubricants, to massive propeller maintenance workstations, every part matters in maintaining the C-130's capability.

Here in front of us today is only a fraction of the parts which took the long journey from the U.S. It is a small representation of the total donation that arrived at Thebephatsha Air Base. In total, 26 pallets of brand-new maintenance equipment arrived in Botswana. Thank you to the BDF for transporting this equipment here so we can all see a portion of that total delivery. This gift is the result of excellent work from both Botswana and American professionals. Under the leadership of the BDF Air Arm and the Air Logistics Squadron, exceptional Batswana leaders and logisticians unloaded, inventoried, and stored the 12,000 pieces of equipment within their aircraft hangar, maintenance bay, and storage facilities at Thebephatswa Air Base.

And so, thank you to all the incredible team members who made this delivery possible and this mission successful. Your work will greatly benefit the 10th Squadron's strategic airlift capability. And, I understand you have already used the C130H for important missions related to the peacekeeping operations in northern Mozambique, to collect medicines in Zambia and distribute them in Botswana, and to participate in humanitarian exercises with SADC partners. We are delighted that Botswana is putting this aircraft to good use!

And finally, I would like to recognize that this donation is more than a transfer of equipment--it is a symbol of the trust and confidence we place in the future of our military relationship. It is evident that the BDF offers the region a capable and prepared military force and the United States continues to place great trust and importance in this relationship. Additionally, in February 2025, Botswana was approved to receive two additional C-130H aircraft from the United States, each valued at over $12 million, another demonstration of our

commitment to Botswana and the C-130 partnership. Looking ahead, we are confident that this partnership will continue to thrive in 2026 and beyond. Together, we will advance our shared goals of security, stability, and prosperity.

Thank you once again for being here to celebrate this milestone. We are honored to walk this path of partnership, progress, and possibility with you.