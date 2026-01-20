Namibia: Sankwasa Issues Stern Warning On Land Auctioning

Minister of urban and rural development James Sankwasa has issued a stern warning that no local authority land will be auctioned off.

He gave this warning on Monday at an induction workshop with newly elected councillors at Rundu.

The workshop was attended by councillors from Kavango West, Kavango East, Zambezi region, Rundu, Katima Mulilo, Bukalo, Divundu and Onandjaba.

"There will be no auctioning of local authorities' land in this country under my tenure.

"This has deprived many Namibians of appropriate housing.

"You can't auction land; we went to war to liberate this country because of land," Sankwasa said.

He said councillors often put land beyond the means of the people, giving examples of local authorities charging land to market prices.