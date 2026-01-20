South Africa: Ramaphosa Signs Off Higher Pay for Ministers As Budgets Run Dry

- President Cyril Ramaphosa approves a 3.8% pay rise for ministers, deputy ministers and MPs in national government.
- Higher salaries arrive as education, health and provinces like Limpopo face funding gaps while other sectors struggle financially across the country.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a 3.8% salary increase for top government officials. The decision covers ministers, deputy ministers and members of Parliament.
The increase is slightly lower than the 4.1% suggested by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers. It applies to the national executive and Parliament. Provincial legislators will still receive the full 4.1%.
Inflation ended the year at about 3.5%. This means the new salaries still rise above inflation levels. The increase also follows a 5.5% salary rise for general public servants earlier in 2025.
If Parliament approves the same 4.1% recommendation, the president's salary will rise from R3.35-million to R3.5-million.
Under the new changes, the deputy president now earns R3.28-million, an increase of R120,000. Ministers now earn R2.79-million, which is R102,000 more. Members of Parliament who are backbenchers now earn R1.32-million, an increase of R48,000. Members of executive councils now earn over R2.3-million, up by R90,000.
The increases come at a time when many other sectors are under pressure. Just last week, the South African Football Association asked Fifa for R24-million in advance. The money is needed to prepare Bafana Bafana for the World Cup.