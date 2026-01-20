South Africa: Ramaphosa Signs Off Higher Pay for Ministers As Budgets Run Dry

President Cyril Ramaphosa approves a 3.8% pay rise for ministers, deputy ministers and MPs in national government.

Higher salaries arrive as education, health and provinces like Limpopo face funding gaps while other sectors struggle financially across the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a 3.8% salary increase for top government officials. The decision covers ministers, deputy ministers and members of Parliament.

The increase is slightly lower than the 4.1% suggested by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers. It applies to the national executive and Parliament. Provincial legislators will still receive the full 4.1%.

Inflation ended the year at about 3.5%. This means the new salaries still rise above inflation levels. The increase also follows a 5.5% salary rise for general public servants earlier in 2025.

If Parliament approves the same 4.1% recommendation, the president's salary will rise from R3.35-million to R3.5-million.

Under the new changes, the deputy president now earns R3.28-million, an increase of R120,000. Ministers now earn R2.79-million, which is R102,000 more. Members of Parliament who are backbenchers now earn R1.32-million, an increase of R48,000. Members of executive councils now earn over R2.3-million, up by R90,000.

The increases come at a time when many other sectors are under pressure. Just last week, the South African Football Association asked Fifa for R24-million in advance. The money is needed to prepare Bafana Bafana for the World Cup.